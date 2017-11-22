Liberia: Pags FC Stuns Young Vision FC to Gain Promotion to Division Two

Pags FC are heading to Division Two of the Liberia Football Association league for the first time after they scored two goals in each half to a comfortable 4-1 win against Young Vision FC at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium yesterday.

A brace from Clearance Koikoi and a goal apiece from Mark Kadley and Adolphus Robert were enough for the Logan Town based club to secure the first slot in the LFA Division Two league.

Following their thrilling 5-1 win over Jr. Barcelona in the quarterfinals, the Montserrado club demonstrated their eagerness to advance to the 2nd division.

Pags opened the scoring from the penalty spot after striker Kadley perfectly slotted home to put his side in front.

Young Vision FC failed to pick up their game throughout the first half and as a result, could not put up a strong challenge.

Pags FC made more attempts and skipper Adolphus Roberts came close to doubling the lead in the 26th minute but missed a header. Fifteen minutes later, the captain registered his name on the score sheet with a rebound in the 41st minute.

The two goals were enough for the newly promoted side as they went for the first half break. Contrary to their first-half approach, Young Vision FC changed their style of play in the second half hoping to change the trend of the game.

Their new style of play yielded a result in the 65th minute after Ezekiel Johnson got what turned out to be their consolation to make the score 2-1.

The match became tense and Pags FC came under pressure as their opponents continued to mount pressure in search of another goal.

But their hope was dashed by Clearance Koikoi in the remaining 20 minutes. Koikoi became the man of the moment after he scored a brace in the 71st and 88th minutes respectively.

Young Vision FC will now wait for the loser of the next semifinals match to get another chance to determine their qualification.

This result brought to end the over 5-year spell for the fourth division.

In another development, Samira FC and Freeport FC were yesterday put on hold after Bristol FC complained against Samira FC, which the LFA has decided to look into it.