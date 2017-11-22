Reigning Namibian Businesswoman of the Year, Nangula Kauluma on Tuesday received a TN mobile SmartLite package for a period of 12 months, courtesy of Telecom Namibia.

The package consists of an iPhone 7, 900 national messages, 250 SMSs, 5GB data every month for 12 months and an extra once-off 8 GB data.

The handing-over ceremony was attended by Telecom Namibia's Chief Executive Officer, Theo Klein and the organiser of the Businesswoman initiative, Desèré Lundon-Muller and the Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at Telecom Namibia, Oiva Angula.

Handing over the prize, Klein said his company, which has been involved in the Namibian Businesswoman projects for the past 14 years, acknowledges the important role played by women in the local economy.

"Our vision at Telecom Namibia is to be an ICT service provider of world-class standards and for 14 years we have been recognising and celebrating women in society and business who are doing world-class work like you. Telecom Namibia values women empowerment and recognises the important role that women from all works of life play in Namibia," Klein added.

"We really acknowledge the valuable contribution that women continue to make in our own organisation, in other businesses and to the country at large. There is no doubt in my mind that the efforts made by organisations such as Telecom Namibia to create support networks for women in society and business are absolutely vital," Klein stressed.

Accepting the prize, Kauluma said since the world is engaging more and more on social platforms, the package will make it easier to share business knowledge with young people.

Kauluma added that due to time constraints, she is not able to have individual mentorships with all young women but thanks to the TN SmartLite package, she will reach a wider audience.

"I have drawn a draft system and the gift from Telecom Namibia is absolutely perfect in the sense that it will help me towards mentorship on social media," she said.

Kauluma, is currently the Managing Director of Old Mutual Short-term Insurance and on the evening of 18 October, scooped the Namibian Businesswoman of the Year award at a glamorous gala banquet held in Windhoek.