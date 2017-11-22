Malawi: Albino Boy, 4, Kidnapped in Mangochi - Malawi Police Arrest Mum

A four-year-old albino boy has been kidnapped lakeshore resorts district of Mangochi, officials have confirmed.

Criminals stormed into the child's home Tumbwe village, the area of Traditional Authority Namabvi in the early hours of Tuesday morning, attacking his grandma before abducting him.

Confirming the development to Nyasa Times, Whesty Mputa who is Area Civic Education Coordinator for National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust for the area, identify the victim as Amadu Wazi.

According to him, the victim was staying with his grandmother, aged between 60 to 70 years.

During the time of the incidence according to Mputa, the mother of victim was out for a funeral.

"The criminals broke the house and take away the child. His grandma failed to protect him due to the old age. She however managed to shout for a help but it was too late," said Mputa.

He then disclosed that the matter was referred to a nearby police unit, who arrested the mother of the victim, in suspicion that she took an upper hand in the development.

"The nearby police unit arrested the mother of the victim. They wonder why the development occurred when she was out to the funeral where she stayed for almost two days," he disclosed

However, deputy spokesperson for Mangochi police Amin Daudi said her office is yet to receive such report but said she will linkup with the concerned police unit.

The victim hails from Tumbwe village, the area of Traditional Authority Namabvi in the same district.