22 November 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Poly Queens Destroys Young Professional to Register First Win - Rainbow Paints Netball

By Jeromy Kadewere

Polytechnic College's Poly Queens registered their first victory in the Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League following their 46-30 victory against Young Professionals.

The students were also awarded 3 points following Gerald Tasaukadala's failure to turn up for the game.

Polytechnic vice-captain described their first victory as a stepping stone to better things to come especially next season.

She said players are motivated and warned teams on their way to expect a huge mountain to climb.

"We are all delighted with our first victory, but this is just the beginning and we promise our fans that come next season Poly will come with full force," she said.

In another encounter, Tigresses had no mercy against Polytechnic as they destroyed them 70-13.

Tigresses showed why they are superior to the students by controlling the game and keep themselves in the running for the title.

Meanwhile,Kukoma Diamonds remains on the summit table, followed by Prison Sisters.

Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League

1.Gerald Tasaukadala 0 Polytechnic 150

2.Shizaella Queens 69 Young Professionals 12

3.Tigresses 70 Polytechnic 13

4.Serenity Stars 47. Chilomoni Sisters 36

5.Polytechnic 46. Young Professionals 30

6.Polytechnic 19. Chilomoni Sisters 48

7.Serenity Stars 34. Shizaella Queens 40

