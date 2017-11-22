22 November 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Amajita Win Practice Match Ahead of U20 Youth Champs

The Amajita national men's Under-20 football side had a confidence-boosting practice match on Tuesday as their preparations for the COSAFA U20 Youth Championships next month continue at pace.

Amajita played a practice match against the Bidvest Wits reserve team as part of their training process for the 6-16 December tournament to be hosted in Kitwe, Zambia.

The Burger King-sponsored side won 2-1 and head coach Thabo Senong, was not too concerned about the result, saying that the focus was more on implementing the style of play to the players while monitoring their strengths and weaknesses in different game situations.

Amajita currently have 24 players in camp and are hard at work in preparation for the regional showpiece next month.

The team play their second practice match on Wednesday, against the University of Johannesburg which will give Senong a chance to see all 24 players in action and make his decision in terms of selecting his final squad.

'These matches are not necessarily about getting a result but rather to see the players in the Amajita set-up. I'm impressed with their level of hunger and the ability to keep the shape that I want but there are always things to be worked on in football, said Senong.

'We've got a second match now and we will have a better understanding of all their strengths and weaknesses.'

Preliminary Amajita squad:

Goalkeepers: Sanele Tshabalala, Renald Leaner

Defenders: Sirgio Jade Kammies, Kamogelo Thomas Sambo, Thendo Mukumela, Samkelo Mgwazela, Kiyam Bull, Lethabo Mazibuko, Azola Mtsabo, Sibusiso Gideon Mabiliso, Bradley Cross

Midfielders: Charles Baloyi, Thabani Zuke, Luke Venter, Katlego Ntshabaleng, Sibusiso Victor Luthando Magaqa, Patrick Maswanganyi, Sifundo Jesus Sibiya, Happy Mashiane, Lehlogonolo George Matlou

Strikers: Luvuyo Mkatshana, Leleta Skelem, Karabo Ngwenya, Sibongiseni Hlengwa

