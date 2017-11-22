22 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Central Darfur Displaced Call for International Disarmament Mechanism

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zalingei — The displaced people of Zalingei camps in Central Darfur have called for an international disarmament mechanism in the Darfur province and dismantling of the various militias.

El Shafie Abdallah, the Coordinator of the Central Darfur camps, said a military advisory delegation from the European Union and the USA held a meeting at camp Hamidiya on Monday with the leaders of the three camps of Hamidiya, Hasahisa, and Khamsa Dagayeg, which included Omdas, Sheikhs and youth and women's unions under the auspices of Unamid.

He said that the meeting dealt with the issues of weapons collection and protection of the camps.

He said that the displaced people demanded at the meeting that weapons be collected by a neutral international mechanism, dismantling of the militias, and prosecution of the perpetrators of crimes in Darfur, headed by President Al Bashir before International Court of Justice.

They also called for the expulsion of the new settlers, individual and collective compensation,s and achieving comprehensive peace.

Sudan

'Sudanese Pound Could Fall Below SDG 50 to the U.S. Dollar" - Economist

Economists and academics have strongly criticised the Sudanese government's tough measures to counter the collapse of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.