Sudan: Central Darfur Displaced Call for International Disarmament Mechanism

Zalingei — The displaced people of Zalingei camps in Central Darfur have called for an international disarmament mechanism in the Darfur province and dismantling of the various militias.

El Shafie Abdallah, the Coordinator of the Central Darfur camps, said a military advisory delegation from the European Union and the USA held a meeting at camp Hamidiya on Monday with the leaders of the three camps of Hamidiya, Hasahisa, and Khamsa Dagayeg, which included Omdas, Sheikhs and youth and women's unions under the auspices of Unamid.

He said that the meeting dealt with the issues of weapons collection and protection of the camps.

He said that the displaced people demanded at the meeting that weapons be collected by a neutral international mechanism, dismantling of the militias, and prosecution of the perpetrators of crimes in Darfur, headed by President Al Bashir before International Court of Justice.

They also called for the expulsion of the new settlers, individual and collective compensation,s and achieving comprehensive peace.