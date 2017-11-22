22 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Dead, Injured in Darfur Road Accident, Shooting

Nyala / Gireida — Three people have died and six more injured in separate incidents in South Darfur on Tuesday; a road accident in Nyala and a shooting in Gireida.

Two people died and five others sustained injuries in a traffic accident involving passenger vehicles in Nyala on Tuesday. The injured were transferred to Nyala hospital.

Gireida

On Tuesday armed herders opened fire on a group of farmers, shot dead Adam Abdallah Abakar and seriously wounded Adam Ismael Samoud at Sagor area of Gireida in South Darfur.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that on Tuesday morning about 10 armed herders on camels trespassed their farm at Sagor village south of Gireida and when the farmers tried to take the camels out of the farms, they were shot at.

The incident was reported to local police but no suspects have been apprehended.

