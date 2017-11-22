22 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 130 Arrests, 7,830 Weapons Seized in North Darfur Arms Collection

El Fasher — The Governor of North Darfur, Abdelwahed Yousef Ibrahim, has reported the arrest of more than 130 people suspected of several violations, including criminal records, drugs, weapons, unlicensed vehicles, or previous crimes and the collection of 7,830 weapons.

Briefing the state legislative council in the state capital of El Fasher on Tuesday, Governor Ibrahim said the campaign has collected 240 four-wheel-drive vehicles for military use, and seized more than 287 other unlicensed vehicles.

He said that the penalties on those caught with unauthorized weapons under the emergency measures will be at least ten years' imprisonment.

Musa Hilal

Regarding the position of former janjaweed leader Musa Hilal, who heads a clan and vast number of militias, the Governor said "he is not objecting to the collection of weapons, but to the method of their collection.

"He considered that as the responsibility of the government rather than himself."

The Governor denied the existence of any control of any group on Jebel Amer other than the administrative committee of the state tasked with supervision of the of companies mining gold.

The gold-mining areas of Saraf Omra and Jebel Amer are reportedly the strongholds of Musa Hilal.

Sudan

