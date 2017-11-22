Cameroon: Persistent Rainfall in Douala

Heavy rains continue to fall though we are approaching the end of the year.

Gone are the days when one could predict the end of the rainy season and the beginning of the dry season, with near exactitude as the seasons are beginning to alternate. At first, farmers knew rains began in mid March and end in October.

They tilled their farms in January and February and only waited for the rains in March to begin planting. But the climate is beginning to play a trick on the people as the rains which began early in this year in Douala, have continued well beyond the October deadline.

According to specialists, the change in climate is partly due to human activity which has led to a rise in the temperature on the surface of the sea and in land. The rise in temperature is attributed to the use of combustible energy which emits carbon dioxide which has a negative effect on the ozone layer.

"Trees play a role in absorbing the gas in the air but due to deforestation, the amount of carbon dioxide in the air has increased thereby leading to a rise in temperature consequently leading to too much rainfall," says Ambesi Hans, a meteorologist.

Meanwhile, the persistent rainfall has been impacting the lives of the inhabitants of the economic capital negatively. Not only do people find it hard to carry out their normal activities, they also find it hard to move to their job sites as there is usually a heavy traffic immediately after a down pour as everyone comes out at the same time.

The rains also hamper private and public construction notably along the access ways to the second Wouri Bridge and the Japoma stadium. The rains also lead to the rapid degradation of the deviation road linking Bonaberi to Deido causing vehicles to slowdown as there are many potholes, thereby causing traffic jams.

Douala is built on flat marshy land which easily gets flooded when it rains causing untold hardship for the inhabitants of the metropolis. People have had to defer their construction projects pending the end of the rainy season as they have to do land reclamation by pouring ground before construction work begins.