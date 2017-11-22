Somalia: President Farmajo Congratulates Muse Bihi On His Election

The president of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has congratulated the new president-elect of the self-declared state of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi on his election.

In a statement released on Tuesday, President Farmajo expressed his optimism and belief in Somaliland's new leadership.

Somali President has praised the people of Somaliland, political parties, and security agencies for realizing to hold a peaceful and democratic Presidential poll on Nov 13.

The President has assured to working with the new leader of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi to resume the stalled talks between Somalia and the northern breakaway state.

On Tuesday, Somaliland's election body declared Musa Bihi Abdi, former Air Force pilot and rebel commander as the 5th President of the state with more than 55% of the vote.

The election was marred by protests in Somaliland's capital Hargeisa, a well as the cities Burao and Erigavo, as the opposition party, Waddani, accused the election commission of vote rigging. At least two were killed in clashes with security.

Somaliland declared unilateral independence from Somalia in 1991.