21 November 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Sets Aside Sh600bn for Tertiary Education

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Janeth Muhizi

Dar es Salaam — The government has set aside over Sh600 billion to facilitate higher education sector in Tanzania, a cabinet minister said yesterday, reaffirming a resolve by President John Magufuli's administration to lift the country's standard of education.

The Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jaffo, said by improving education standards, the government will increasing the chances of achieving its ambitious industrialisation goals.

Tanzania envisions to become a middle income semi-industrialised nation by 2025.

Gracing an open debate, which was organised by the University of Dar es Salaam and Hakielimu in the city yesterday, Mr Jaffo said through education, the country will gain the much-needed ideas and skills to improve its (Tanzania's) economic growth endeavours.

The two-day debate is centred on improving education system so it can have a positive effect on industrialisation and self reliance.

"From this symposium, we will gain innovative ideas from different experts from various universities that have direct impact on youth development and bring about self reliance among youth" said Mr Jaffo.

He said the government would work on the recommendations that would be highlighted at the symposium, noting that education and industrialisation were inseparable.

"There is a close relationship between quality education and industrial development. This is the right time to identify the importance of relating our education system and the national economy in its current status," he said, noting that there was a wide gap between what the education system produces and the country's industrialisation aspirations.

Tanzania

President Warns Corrupt Ruling Party Cadres

THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s National Chairman, President John Magufuli, yesterday warned members of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.