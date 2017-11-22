Morocco: HM the King Sends Condolence Messages to Families of Victims of Stampede Near Essaouira

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent messages of condolence and compassion to the families of the victims of the stampede that occurred on Sunday in the commune of Sidi Boulaalam (Essaouira province).

In these messages, HM the King expressed to the families of the victims his deep affliction and sincere feelings of compassion following this cruel tragedy, asking the Almighty to give them patience and comfort.

Fifteen people were killed and 5 others were injured in a stampede during the distribution of foodstuff by a local association in the commune of Sidi Boulalam's weekly market.

Following this incident, HM King Mohammed VI gave his high instructions to the competent authorities to take all measures to provide the necessary support and assistance to the families of the victims and the injured.

The Sovereign also decided to personally pay for the expenses of the burial and funeral of the victims, as well as for the costs of the hospitalization of the wounded.