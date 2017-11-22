Egypt: PM Discusses Ways of Boosting Tourism With Investors

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail held on Tuesday 21/11/2017 an open discussion with a number of investors in the tourism sector, in the presence of the tourism and antiquities ministers.

This came within the government's keenness to communicate with investors in the tourism sector and to listen to their suggestions, ideas and visions about boosting the sector.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to investment in tourism were discussed, as the antiquities minister submitted several ideas and suggestions related to achieving the full benefit of the tourist attractions through developing them by establishing tourism and culturally diversified projects.

The minister also called for the examination of ways in which investors could play a role in the development plan.

The meeting also shed light on coordination with the tourism ministry to promote Sharm El Sheikh and a number of tourist attractions, as well as examining the suggestions to establish tourism activities and events in the coming period.

MENA