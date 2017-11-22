22 November 2017

Egypt State Information Service

Egypt: Putin Phones Sisi On Syria's Developments

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday 21/11/2017 received a phone call from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the latest developments in Syria, presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The talks dealt with the latest developments regarding the Syrian crisis and efforts to achieve a political settlement, he added.

The two leaders agreed to continue consultations and coordination on the overall developments of the situation in the Middle East and stressed the importance of working to restore stability in the region and provide security for their peoples, the spokesman said.

They also discussed ways to boost bilateral relations and activate cooperation frameworks in various fields, as well as efforts to combat terrorism, and a number of regional and international issues of common concern, he added.

