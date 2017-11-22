Egypt: Sisi, Aoun Discuss Lebanon's Political Developments Over Phone

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has discussed in a phone call with Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun ways of boosting bilateral ties and the latest political developments in Beirut, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said on Tuesday 21/11/2017.

During the phone conversation, the two leaders have asserted the importance of maintaining Lebanon's stability and giving the highest priority to the country's national interests, Rady added.

Also, they agreed to continue coordination and consultation over the political crisis sweeping Lebanon, Rady noted.

MENA