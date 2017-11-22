Egypt: Sisi, Hariri Discuss Developments in Lebanon

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday 21/11/2017 received Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo.

During their meeting, Sisi and Hariri discussed the latest developments in the region and the situation in Lebanon.

Meanwhile al-Hariri said his talks with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed the necessity of distancing Lebanon from regional policies.

In statements following their meeting in Cairo, Hariri thanked President Sisi for his support for Lebanon's stability.

MENA