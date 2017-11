President Abdel Fattah El Sisi returned home on Tuesday 21/11/2017 evening after a two-day official visit to the Cypriot capital of Nicosia.

During the visit, Sisi participated in a tripartite summit with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The president also delivered a speech before the Cypriot parliament, during which he asserted Cairo's keenness to boost ties with Nicosia in all fields.