Egypt: Takfiri Element Killed, 3 Others Arrested in Sinai - Military Spokesman

Law enforcement forces of the Third Field Army have killed a Takfiri element and arrested three others in Central Sinai, military spokesman Colonel Tamer el Refaei said in a Tuesday 21/11/2017 statement.

The forces also destroyed two four-wheel-drive vehicles, three motorcycles and a number of hotbeds in addition to some materials used to manufacture explosive devices, he added.

The move comes as part of the efforts exerted by the Armed Forces to confront Takfiri and criminal elements in Central Sinai, he noted.