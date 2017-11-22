22 November 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Africa Prudential Pledges Support for Cooperative Devt Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndubuisi Francis and Udora Orizu

Abuja — Africa Prudential Plc has expressed its readiness to support the cooperative development project in Nigeria with a view to benefiting the sector.

The Managing Director/CEO, Africa Prudential Plc, Mr. Peter Ashade, who spoke at a dinner for Africa cooperative stakeholders, assured the stakeholders that the company had resolved to support the cooperative movement in a non-partisan way.

"By this, I emphasise that Africa Prudential Plc does not see any regional divide. There is no north, south, east or west. We shall always support legitimate course without pandering to internal politics," he said.

Ashade said: "In the cooperative sector, we want to be known as the pillar of development, not only in Nigeria, but across the length and breadth of Africa, for innovation, leadership in technology and business solutions support.

"So far, we have started with EasyCoop, a Cooperative solution designed to promote transparency, accountability and process automation. More are billed to roll out in the course of 2018.

"True development cannot be, forever, limited by obstacles. The will and the burning desire to succeed dulls the pains of disappointment. So, we truly believe lending a hand from the standpoint of our area of specialisation will be act in the right direction in journey to development," he said.

He assured all cooperative stakeholders that Africa Prudential Plc will support the cooperative development project in Nigeria that will benefit the cooperative movement, adding: "We have taken a pledge to support in a non-partisan way. By this, I emphasise that Africa Prudential Plc does not see any regional divide."

In her address, the Chairman of Africa Prudential, Mrs. Eniola Fadayomi called for unity in the cooperative family, adding that all stakeholders in the cooperative development project understand that

"The task before us is enormous, so let all stakeholders in the cooperative development project understand that, and unite for action. We must unite, there is so much catching up to do, next we must turn trend blazers. Those must be the collective generic agenda," she said.

Nigeria

Army Orders All Personnel to Learn Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba Before 2019

The Nigerian Army has directed all its officers and men to immediately commence the learning of the three major Nigerian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.