Nigeria: Africa Prudential Pledges Support for Cooperative Devt Sector

Abuja — Africa Prudential Plc has expressed its readiness to support the cooperative development project in Nigeria with a view to benefiting the sector.

The Managing Director/CEO, Africa Prudential Plc, Mr. Peter Ashade, who spoke at a dinner for Africa cooperative stakeholders, assured the stakeholders that the company had resolved to support the cooperative movement in a non-partisan way.

"By this, I emphasise that Africa Prudential Plc does not see any regional divide. There is no north, south, east or west. We shall always support legitimate course without pandering to internal politics," he said.

Ashade said: "In the cooperative sector, we want to be known as the pillar of development, not only in Nigeria, but across the length and breadth of Africa, for innovation, leadership in technology and business solutions support.

"So far, we have started with EasyCoop, a Cooperative solution designed to promote transparency, accountability and process automation. More are billed to roll out in the course of 2018.

"True development cannot be, forever, limited by obstacles. The will and the burning desire to succeed dulls the pains of disappointment. So, we truly believe lending a hand from the standpoint of our area of specialisation will be act in the right direction in journey to development," he said.

He assured all cooperative stakeholders that Africa Prudential Plc will support the cooperative development project in Nigeria that will benefit the cooperative movement, adding: "We have taken a pledge to support in a non-partisan way. By this, I emphasise that Africa Prudential Plc does not see any regional divide."

In her address, the Chairman of Africa Prudential, Mrs. Eniola Fadayomi called for unity in the cooperative family, adding that all stakeholders in the cooperative development project understand that

"The task before us is enormous, so let all stakeholders in the cooperative development project understand that, and unite for action. We must unite, there is so much catching up to do, next we must turn trend blazers. Those must be the collective generic agenda," she said.