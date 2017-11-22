Egypt: Lebanon's PM Leaves Cairo

Resigned Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al Hariri left here on Tuesday 21/11/2017 following a short visit, during which he held talks with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the latest developments on the Lebanese political arena.

President Sisi has stressed Egypt's full support for Lebanon's stability, calling on all Lebanese parties to prioritize the higher national interest of the Lebanese people and reject foreign interference in the country's internal affairs.

During his meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al Hariri in Cairo on Tuesday, President Sisi described as special the historical relations between Egypt and Lebanon.

The meeting took up the latest developments in Lebanon, with Hariri reviewing the situation in the country, spokesman for the Egyptian presidency Bassam Radi said.