Nigeria: Group Wants Dangiwa Umar to Contest 2019 Presidency

Kaduna — A group known as Good-news Nigeria has kick started a campaign to pressurise radical former military administrator of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd), to contest for the 2019 presidential election.

Though Umar is not known to belong to any political party, the group insisted that it would mount pressure on him to run for the presidency.

At a news conference yesterday in Kaduna, the National Coordinator of the group, Dauda Mbaya, said

Umar is the only credible and detribilised Nigerian with sound morals, who can take Nigeria to the promised land.

Mbaya who spoke through Victor B. Matthew, the media officer of the group, maintained that Umar is known for his fearlessness, uprightness and patriotism in all his endeavours.

He called on Nigerians to stand up for their beliefs about what is best for the nation and to lay the best foundation necessary for a united Nigeria.

"So let's get it right, shifting Nigeria back on course requires an incorruptible personality like Umar, a Nigerian devoid of political party or religious ideology.

"Not only that the candidate would win the 2019 election, but he would be the only choice the Nigerian voters should consider themselves lucky to have on their side.

"Good-news Nigeria has profiled many interested individuals but arrived at Dangiwa Umar who is today the only Nigerian of repute who is in real contact with the grass roots in spite of his influence across the nation.

"His social muscles waxing stronger, his fellowship increasing and his consciousness expanding. People see Dangiwa as that key element in the struggle for social independence of his people," the group said.

The group said Umar is known for his stance against injustice and corruption, adding that he is the kind of leader that would bring about the desired change and progress to the country.