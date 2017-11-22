Kenya: Mutula Kilonzo - Sh50 Million KCB Robbery is a 'Scam'

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr has sparked a storm on social media with claims that money stolen at KCB Thika branch over the weekend was a scam.

In a tweet, the senator cast doubts on reports that robbers dug a tunnel into the bank and stole Sh50 million. He also demanded an explanation from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on how a "small branch" ended up with such an amount of money.

KCB robbery is a scam. They want us to believe that thugs dug a tunnel for several months and 50 million was waiting to be picked. CBK should tell us how a small branch ended up with such a stash.

The bank's manager Samuel Nganga has told police that he found the money missing on Monday morning when conducting a routine check on the strong room.

The thieves accessed the strongroom through an underground tunnel. They then used oxy-acetylene welding technology to generate a flame that drilled holes into the two safes that had the money.

Kenyans on Twitter weighed in with their opinion on the senator's sentiments.

Maybe the sum was inflated as a way to make the robbers fight among themselves thinking that someone is hiding part of the loot😉😉.

Or maybe the bank increased the amount in order to claim more from their insurance.

True and in case that day the bank closed with all that money did they inform @CBKKenya #KCBImecheswa!!!

Exactly and then Ati no motion sensors alarm went off nor notification received by the manager, moreso how did they open the safe

Branches have cash holding limits. The pin-point accuracy of that tunnel endpoint & amounts involved beats me. That was purely scripted. In-house.

More than 5Omillion

This must have been an inside job.

Someone should take responsibility .

This thing is just a collaboration of KCB staff with the so called thieves

Very questionable this theft is likely executed by one who has read several James hardly chase books

Senator, Thika branch is not that small, cash flow in and out in that branch but there must be an insider involved. Those calculations underground were very accurate.

As a former banker its easy to have such scam execute with the knowledge of the big bosses.

Totally agree with you sir. Completely an inside job. Somebody has to take responsibility here

