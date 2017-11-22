22 November 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tekno Show Back On Track

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Tekno Miles/Instagram
Tekno Miles
By Faith Zvorufura

Nigerian contemporary musician, Tekno also known as Tekno Miles' show that had been cancelled due to the prevailing political situation in the country is now back on the cards this Friday the 24th of November 2017 Alexandra Sports Club.

Triplife Entertainment announced that Tekno will be in the country on Friday ahead of his performance in the evening.

"Following our announcement of a deferral of our show to a later date citing advice proffered by our on-site engineer, we have since rectified the concern,

"We are pleased to inform you that the Tekno show scheduled for Friday November 24 will still go ahead as planned,

"We heeded the concerns of the fans who implored us to fix the concerns," read statement from Triplife Entertainment.

According to the organizers, selling points for tickets to the show will be announced in due course.

Triplife Entertainment promised an epic entertainment extravaganza.

More on This

Tekno Show Postponed

The much anticipated show featuring Nigerian contemporary musician, Tekno which had been scheduled for Friday the 24th… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.