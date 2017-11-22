Zimbabwe: Tekno Show Back On Track

Nigerian contemporary musician, Tekno also known as Tekno Miles' show that had been cancelled due to the prevailing political situation in the country is now back on the cards this Friday the 24th of November 2017 Alexandra Sports Club.

Triplife Entertainment announced that Tekno will be in the country on Friday ahead of his performance in the evening.

"Following our announcement of a deferral of our show to a later date citing advice proffered by our on-site engineer, we have since rectified the concern,

"We are pleased to inform you that the Tekno show scheduled for Friday November 24 will still go ahead as planned,

"We heeded the concerns of the fans who implored us to fix the concerns," read statement from Triplife Entertainment.

According to the organizers, selling points for tickets to the show will be announced in due course.

Triplife Entertainment promised an epic entertainment extravaganza.