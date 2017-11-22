Africa: Geospatial Information Said Imperative for Rising Africa

The National Planning Commission accentuated that Geospatial and Statistical Information are imperative for Africa to realize its development agendas. AfricaGis 2017 20th conference kicked off yesterday under a theme: "Geospatial and Statistical Information Imperatives for the 'Africa We Want.' "Opening the Conference organized jointly by the Ethiopian Mapping Agency and Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), National Planning Deputy Commissioner, with the rank of State Minister Getachew Adem said that the availability of up to date, accurate and authoritative Geospatial Information is imperative for the sustainable and accelerated development effort of the rising Africa.

Effective utilization of Geospatial and earth observation related technologies in support of economic development and poverty reduction is considered to be vital to drive Africa's development agenda.

In its multifaceted sustainable development endeavors, Ethiopia has realized that reliable and authoritative Geospatial information is an essential tool for planning, decision making, monitoring and evaluation of its progress against the set targets. To this effect, the government has passed a resolution to re-establish the Ethiopian Mapping Agency as the Ethiopian Geospatial Information Agency with enhance mandates.

Ethiopian Mapping Agency Director General Sultan Mohammed said that more than 80 percent of all the data and information used in all forms of planning and decision making are related to geographic space. Typically involving Geo-referenced locations or positional data generally referred to as Geo-spacial information.

Economic and social development, environmental sustainability, governance and the building capacity of institutions would not be realized without appropriate use of this vital infrastructure, he added. Thus, the conference highlighted the very important and critical role information plays towards the sustainable development endeavors in the continent, he added.

African Center for Statistics (ACS) Director Oliver Chinganya said that Geospatial and statistical information are essential for Africa's development and its transformation agenda. It is not just a vain pursuit for the sake of it, but rather as foundations for implementing critical projects for the benefit of, and ultimately the transformation of, the lives of African citizens.

"Geo-information has made an impact on people's lives, particularly through support to local development efforts, and how such applications could be scaled up towards transforming the continent into the 'Africa We Want,' " said Mr. Chinganya.

The conference will seek to address the challenges of demonstrating the necessity of geospatial and statistical information as critical decision-support tools to influence local, national, sub-regional, and regional priorities.