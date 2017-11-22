22 November 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia, Chile Desirous to Further Boost Ties

By Bilal Derso

President Dr. Mulatu Teshome called on Chilian Investors to take part in country's development plan through investing in nation's priority development areas in a bidding farewell to the outgoing Chilean Ambassador.

The departing Chilean Ambassador to Ethiopia Jaime Chomali Garib said his country wants to further strengthen its diplomatic relations with Ethiopia in the economic frontier.

The Ambassador took leave of President Mulatu Teshome here yesterday at the National Palace.

President Mulatu appreciated the role the Ambassador played in consolidating the two countries diplomatic and economic ties.

Stating that the two countries economic relations have not reached at the desired level, the President called on Chile-based companies to invest in the agri-business and other nation's priority sectors.

Dr. Mulatu affirmed the commitment of his government to extend support to Chilean investors in their endeavors to invest in the country.

Ambassador Garib stated on his part that Chile needs to consolidate its diplomatic relations with Ethiopia in the trade and investment fields.

The departing Ambassador pointed out that there is a growing desire among Chilean investors to do business in Ethiopia and to maximize their involvement in country's development plans.

He said: "We are working with Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance our relations and the two countries civil aviation authorities are negotiating to enable Ethiopian Airlines commence flight to Chile."

The Ambassador also lauded the rapid economic progress Ethiopia has been registering during his stay in the country.

He further called on the Government of Ethiopia to facilitate conditions for Chilean investors so that they could invest in the country.

Ethiopia and Chile began diplomatic relations in 1980s and the latter opened its Embassy in Addis Ababa in 2016.

