Kenya: Ivorian to Add Potency to Gor Mahia's Deadly Strike Force

Fresh from reclaiming the SportPesa Premier League title, Gor Mahia have already initiated talks with Ivorian forward Ephram Guikan as the club seeks to strengthen its playing unit ahead of a return to continental football.

The club's assistant secretary Ronald Ngala on Tuesday confirmed this development.

"There is need to strengthen our strike force and our technical bench likes the boy very much. We will start talking to him and hope everything is in place by Wednesday, " Ngala said.

Guikan arrived in the country last Friday and travelled with the champions to Kisumu from where he watched the team's 2-2 draw with Sony Sugar at the Moi stadium.

Thereafter, he witnessed an elaborate coronation ceremony where the team received the SportPesa Premier League trophy and medals from Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong'o.

Guikan, who has also represented Ivory Coast at youth level, is however not entirely new to Kenyan football.

STRIKE FORCE

In February, his three goals in two games helped his former side AS Port Louis eliminate Tusker 3-2 on aggregate in the preliminary stage of the Caf Africa Champions League.

He also scored once during his side's 5-2 aggregate defeat to Sudan Al Hilal in the consequent round, while contributing a further nine goals in 15 games in the second leg of the Mauritius league.

Considering this stats, Guikhan's possible arrival could boost K'Ogalo's potent twin strike force that comprises Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.

This potential signing could also signify Gor's interest in making a mark on the continental front after a decade long barren spell.

Coach Dylan Kerr has repeatedly talked up leading the side to the money spinning group stage of the Caf Africa Champions League, where each team earns about Sh55 million.