Kenya: Kalonzo Speaks Out on His Wife's Health

Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has discounted social media rumours about his wife's health.

Mr Musyoka moved quickly to rebuff the rumors by calling Mbaitu FM, a vernacular radio station, after a fake news site (metro-fm.com), published the false story which spread like bush fire on social media.

"Mwikethiwe na kyeva, Mama e thayu, indi ni muwau (there is no cause for alarm, Mama is alive but still unwell)," he said on telephone to the radio station from Germany, where he has been since October 11.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior also dispelled the rumours.

Those circulating rumors of the well being of Pauline Musyoka should stop. She is well and we should all pray for her quick recovery .

-- Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) November 22, 2017

The former Vice President also wrote on Kitui Leadership Forum, a WhatsApp chat room urging people in Kitui county to ignore the wicked rumours.

The fake news site was styling itself like the defunct kenyan radio station Metro FM.

Minutes later, Mr Musyoka tweeted on a topic totally different from his wife's sickness that has been a concern to the entire Nasa fraternity.

"Only true change can come through a free and fair credible electoral process," he tweeted.

Last week, Nasa leaders including co principal Moses Wetangula and Governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Josphat Nanok (Turkana) took some time off politics to check on Mr Musyoka whose wife is undergoing specialized treatment in Europe.