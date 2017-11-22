Namibia: Shacks Boom in Urban Centres

SHACKS continue to define the housing system in urban areas as the 2016 Namibia Inter-Censal Demographics Survey Report, which were released yesterday shows that 40% of urban housing units are shacks.

Namibia Statistics Agency executive Liina Kafidi said in her presentation at the official launch of the 2016 Namibia Inter-Censal Demographics report in Windhoek yesterday that the number of shacks in urban areas had increased since 2011 when they only formed less than 20% of the total urban housing units.

The report shows that shacks make up 26,6% of the housing units in the country as a whole with shacks contributing 40% of housing units in urban areas and 10,6% of the housing units in rural areas.

Hardap, Khomas, Kavango East and Erongo have the highest number of shacks 52,8%, 42,3%, 46,7% and 43,6% of the total housing units, respectively.

"We now have to ask ourselves what is causing this. Is the demand going up? Are houses becoming too expensive? What is the real cause of this?" said Kafidi.

The survey also established the number of sleeping rooms in households. The average number of people per sleeping room (or room occupancy) was derived from the number of sleeping rooms in a household against the household population.

This indicator, which measures crowding in households, shows that the average number of persons per sleeping room in Namibia is 1,5 which, according to NSA standards, indicates that most households are not overcrowded.

Kunene, Omaheke and Zambezi have the highest room occupancy in households with 2,6; 2,2 and 2,3 persons per sleeping room on average, respectively.

Statistician general Alex Shimuafeni noted positive results from 2011 to 2016. These include a drop in the number of people who have never been to school and an increase in the number of people who have access to the internet, cellphone, computers and safe drinking water.

"All these results, together with the rest of the results and the report itself, can be found on our website, NSA mobile application as well as the NSA Geoportal," he said.

The United Nations Population Fund Namibia representative, Loide Amkongo, yesterday said information on the number of people, their geographical distribution, their age and sex composition, their living conditions and other key characteristics enable policy makers to make smart investments where they are needed most, namely "Investments in education, health, transportation infrastructure, employment and livelihood opportunities, and other key areas of development," she said.