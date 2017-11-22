One of Malawi's well known Body Builder Yasin 'Mr. Ichocho' Suwedi says he is geared and prepared enough to win this years Mr. Malawi Body Building Championship.

This year's contest is slatted for Saturday 25 th November at the College of Medicine (CoM) Sports Complex in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

"I can confirm my participation at this year's Mr. Malawi Contest and my target is nothing but to win the title" said Ichocho.

"I have studied and mastered the techniques of all the upcoming contestants who have been shining lately and I am no longer afraid of them and I am ready to face and challenge them" added Ichocho in an interview on Wednesday.

Ichocho who has failed to win the title on several attempts did not compete last year and rumours were rife that he had quit the sport after being frustrated with his failure to win.

But the Ndirande based body builder claimed he missed out last year's Mr. Malawi contest because he was busy establishing his security company.

He, however, returned to action over a month ago during the famous Ulaya Classic Body Building Contest at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) where he failed misserably as could not even go beyond the preliminary round.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mhango is the one defending the Mr. Malawi title while Chisomo Kajamu is the Ulaya Classic Body Building Champion.

Mr. Ichocho who is deemed as one of the most prolific body builder who has played a big role in the growth of the sport said he will quit the sport if he fails to win the Mr. Malawi Championship title this weekend.

The winner of this years contest will take home a whooping K1 Million cash prize.