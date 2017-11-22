JACQUELINE Shipanga on Tuesday transformed her national sports award prize into a much-needed football tournament for the country's neglected women's game.

Her unwavering dedication to the development of women's football in the country saw her turn the N$10 000 MTC/Namibia Sports Commission chairman's excellence award into a N$61 000 NFA Women's Super Cup.

The competition, which features eight teams from the Erongo, Khomas and Oshana regions, kicks off at the Namibia Football Association's technical centre in Windhoek on Saturday, with the grand finale set for 2 December at Gobabis.

Namesake and NFA director of women's football, Jackey Gertze, showered praise on Shipanga for her selflessness, saying the initiative would go a long way in bringing competitive football for women in the country.

"She could have done whatever she wanted with that money. It is her money. But she chose to put it where her mouth is. That is a sign of a good leader, and someone who really cares about the development of women's football," Gertze said.

Upon receiving her award at the end of October, Shipanga dedicated the accolade to the ongoing search for investors for women's football, and set about getting backers for a tournament before the end of the year.

Several entities heeded her call, including NFA president Frans Mbidi, who pledged N$30 000 in his personal capacity.

Similarly, NFA secretary general Barry Rukoro; musician Wambuseun (Lownan Nangombe); and Emanuel Hamutenya from Right Way Ladies Football Club also pledged to back the tournament.

Online publication Thru Pass Magazine; Telecom Namibia; German development agency (GIZ); and the Namibia Football Players' Union complete the list of sponsors.

"The short time that it took to organise this cup shows there are people who really want the girls to play. I'm really happy with the show of support from those who came on board," Shipanga said.

"This tournament will be bigger and better next year. I can guarantee you that this cup will not be less than N$200 000 next year."

The tournament will double as preparation for Namibia's 2018 Women African Cup of Nations qualifier against Zimbabwe on 26 January.

"We already missed out on an entire season last year, so we could not have a situation where there is no women's football another year. We also cannot have two or three games per year for the Gladiators. That is not enough. If we are not giving them regular game time, then forget about qualifying for major tournaments," Shipanga stressed.

The teams are divided into two groups, with Tura Magic, V-Power Angels, Mighty Erongo and Oshana in Pool A, while Khomas Nampol, Galz & Goals, Right Way and Western Angels are in Pool B.

The cup winner, who will be determined before the Debmarine Namibia Cup final between Young African and Mighty Gunners at the Legare Stadium, will get N$10 000 in prize money.

The runners-up get N$5 000, with third place taking home N$3 000, and fourth place N$2 000. Additionally, all the teams will receive football equipment as a token of appreciation for their participation.

Admission to Saturday's matches is set at N$5.