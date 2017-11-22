Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Plans for the Economy Ahead of Swearing-in

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/myuhurukenyatta/

President Uhuru Kenyatta met with members of his economic team and partners at National Treasury as they "continue with our discussions on accelerating Kenya’s economic transformation".

President Uhuru Kenyatta is seeking ways of revamping the economy ahead of his swearing-in on next Tuesday.

Mr Kenyatta on Wednesday consulted his economic team at the National Treasury in the capital Nairobi

He held a meeting with the team as part of his consultations before he outlines his plan for the second term.

Mr Kenyatta is due to outline his economic plan for the country when he addresses the nation on Tuesday.

The Wednesday's meeting was the third with the economic team in the last three weeks.

The meetings started after he won re-election in the October 26 repeat poll that was ordered by the Supreme Court.

The president has already been briefed on energy and water sectors in previous meetings with the team.

Mr Kenyatta has a big task of growing the country's economy after long electioneering period.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) in October said private businesses lost up to Sh700 billion in opportunities due to the jitters caused by the poll.

Business leaders said they were concerned because private businesses employ about1.8 million Kenyans, which is about 71 per cent of formal employment.

The head of state caused a stir in Nairobi streets as he walked from his Harambee House office to the National Treasury.

Ordinary Kenyans jostled to greet the president with a few individuals managing to shake his hand.