Uganda: Mixed Reaction On Chinese Workers Who Fathered Children in Oyam

Photo: Tobbias Jolly Owiny/Daily Monitor

A woman holds her granddaughter, who was fathered by a Chinese national working at Karuma hydropower dam.

Daily monitor on Wednesday published a story about Oyam women who are stranded with babies fathered by Chinese.

In the story, the Kamdini Sub-county chairperson, Mr Sam Ogwang Alunyu, says they have documented a total of 20 children in the sub-county that were fathered by Chinese workers of Karuma Hydro Power Project.

The local leaders are now in the process of negotiating with the management of Karuma Hydro Power Project to find a way of helping the women.

They, however add that in case the negotiations fail, they are ready to seek legal redress.

However, Ugandans have reacted differently on the same development:

Jonathan Elliot Camara: ok...to my babes of Oyam, that is what happens when you confuse a Chinese for a muzungu, think they are "loaded."

Catherine Akoth: Some Ugandan women think that through getting another colour is different from our men here, men are men. If he is not useful he will dump you and move on even in China they are women who look after they own children. Women always learn or plan for the next move how to look after our children.

Alex Afeti: Even those Chinese children are struggling. Let them keep those gifts for remembrance. The fathers may come for them later.

Byamukama Godfrey: Are there no fellow Ugandans in the north? Suffer more and next time you open your legs, you will think twice.

Akahumuza Goliyasi: Let them feel it! They thought it was special to have sex with foreigners? Those men wanted to solve their problems and go away. So, let those ladies carry the burden

George Omondi: They were busy enjoying it instead of forcing the Chinese to give the capital to start businesses.

Baluku Gershom: In the east i.e Asia, Abudabi or Dubai, it is against the law if an African boy/man is found with an Asian Lady, but Uganda???

Abigaba Hillary: Remember doz ladies refused ugandan men mbu dy want bazungu oba ba china,nw dy a regreting,why did u smuggle our tokikwatako

Avua Lawrence: That is very good if we try to "kwanna them"they think we are foolish so let others carry the example and let her enjoy the burden

Dan Twarato: Zeroo these ladies got some pety payments n they thought they were on top of the world cos they were making monies,, i pitied alot when i visited dat place.

Zabron Kabuye: Ooh I feel for the them, the Chinese are not bad people, he will come but again why did she open her legs after kwning the guys are not nationals women also.

David Bk: Let those bu kids be given potatoes, cassava, kalo, etc since they're now Ugandans frm northern i.e they shld go by wht we eat here.

Forky T-baq Allan: Chinese things in Uganda are taking over everything from products 2 humans. I have a feeling that thoz babies ain't original 2

Tumwine George: Let them struggle that's how Chinese products can be expensive in the end.

Myk Miguel Obai: Atleast that's the only original product China has exported to us. #kudos sam ting wong

Kinene Idi: In future d Chinese will take over as d natives of Oyam

Atwine Judith: Hahahahaha kati they should be happy they got bazungu kids atlist not dArk like every one is?? Hahahahaha

Sarah Kwagala: But these are irresponsible men who dont mind about their blood.

Sylver Sserubiri: These children are now Ugandan citizens .The Ministry of Gender and Youth can handle this simple case .. Simply put these poor 20 kids on budget and get an allowance of Ugsh 200,000 every month which totals to only U$ 1400 a month. Who knows we might get a Ugandan Mou Tse Tung in future. The government can afford to take care of this new race Langichini people