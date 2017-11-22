Morocco Participates in 39th Cairo International Film Festival

Cairo — The 39th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival, initiated by the Egyptian ministry of Culture, opened Tuesday with the participation of 175 films representing 53 countries, including Morocco.

The festival's official competition includes 15 films, including "Fortunata" by Italian director Sergio Castellito, "Une saison en France" by Chadian film-maker Mahamat Saleh Haroun, "Insyriated" by Belgium's Philippe Van Leeuw, "Los Perros" by Chilean Marcela Said, "Pomegranate Orchard" by Azerbaijani Ilgar Najaf, "Tunis By Night" by Tunisian Elyes Baccar, "Nina" by Slovak Juraj Lehotsky, "The Seeds of Violence" by Korean Lim Tae-Gue and "Redu" by Indian Sagar Vanjari.

The competition's jury is composed, notably of Egyptian actor Hussein Fahmy (president), Palestinian and Chinese film-makers, Hany Abu-Assad and Jack Lee, respectively, as well as actresses Kinda Alloush (Syria) and Fabienne Babe (France).

Egyptian cinema is absent from the official competition of this festival.