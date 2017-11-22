22 November 2017

Morocco: Security Situation in Morocco Is Very Stable, Largely Controlled (Interior Minister)

Rabat — All data confirm that the security situation in Morocco is very stable and largely under control, said, Tuesday, Interior minister, Abdelouafi Laftit.

Responding to a question on the security situation in Morocco raised by several parliamentary groups, Laftit said the crime rate that undermines the sense of safety has declined significantly over the past four years.

He noted that this rate in Morocco, in its various forms, is one of the lowest in the world (not exceeding 21 cases per 1,000 citizens annually). A rate that has globally stabilized since 2015, he added.

In this regard, the minister highlighted the important results achieved by the relevant security services in the fight against the terrorist threats facing Morocco, noting that the performance of the security and territorial services is the best illustration of the efforts made to strengthen citizens' sense of security and their confidence in the security approach adopted.

Referring to some field data, the minister noted that the national security services have managed to elucidate 378,974 cases out of a total of 420,664 cases registered during the year 2017 and until the end of September, representing a processing rate of 92.2%, which is one of the best rates in the world. In this regard, he went on, 402,384 people have been brought to justice.

