22 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Trial of Al Hoceima Events Suspects Postponed to Nov. 28

Tagged:

Related Topics

Casablanca — Casablanca's appeal court decided, late on Tuesday, to postpone the trial of the suspects involved in the Al Hoceima events to Nov. 28.

The public prosecutor at this court told the press that "the hearing was conducted under normal conditions", in the presence of all the suspects, both in detention and on bail, as well as their lawyers.

During this hearing, the defense made a series of applications relating to, among other things, obtaining copies of the CDs attached to the minutes of the judicial police, equipping the courtroom with projection devices and summoning certain officials of the State and the drafters of the preliminary inquiry, he said.

The defense also requested the summoning of interested intellectuals in the Rif region and witnesses mentioned in minutes of the judicial police as well as the appointment of an interpreter for the Rif dialect, while giving the suspects' lawyers enough time to present formal defects, added the same source.

Each of the suspects are standing trial for undermining the State's domestic security, sabotage, murder and looting attempts, and for accepting money and other material means to fund propaganda meant to prejudice Morocco's unity and sovereignty.

They are also sued for shaking citizens' loyalty towards the Moroccan State and institutions, participating in the organization of an unauthorized protest and holding unauthorized public rallies.

Morocco

Security Situation in Morocco Is Very Stable, Largely Controlled (Interior Minister)

All data confirm that the security situation in Morocco is very stable and largely under control, said, Tuesday,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.