Morocco: Trial of Al Hoceima Events Suspects Postponed to Nov. 28

Casablanca — Casablanca's appeal court decided, late on Tuesday, to postpone the trial of the suspects involved in the Al Hoceima events to Nov. 28.

The public prosecutor at this court told the press that "the hearing was conducted under normal conditions", in the presence of all the suspects, both in detention and on bail, as well as their lawyers.

During this hearing, the defense made a series of applications relating to, among other things, obtaining copies of the CDs attached to the minutes of the judicial police, equipping the courtroom with projection devices and summoning certain officials of the State and the drafters of the preliminary inquiry, he said.

The defense also requested the summoning of interested intellectuals in the Rif region and witnesses mentioned in minutes of the judicial police as well as the appointment of an interpreter for the Rif dialect, while giving the suspects' lawyers enough time to present formal defects, added the same source.

Each of the suspects are standing trial for undermining the State's domestic security, sabotage, murder and looting attempts, and for accepting money and other material means to fund propaganda meant to prejudice Morocco's unity and sovereignty.

They are also sued for shaking citizens' loyalty towards the Moroccan State and institutions, participating in the organization of an unauthorized protest and holding unauthorized public rallies.