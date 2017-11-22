Ethiopia: The Ethiopian Federal System - What Is in It?

editorial

Expectedly, 45 percent of the world populations live under federal states including the hugely diverse countries like USA, India, Brazil, Canada, Nigeria and Ethiopia. It is commonly understood that countries under federal system are relatively peaceful and democratic.

Questions are being raised loudly from various corners of the country and elsewhere by concerned citizens regarding the validity and vitality of the federal system in keeping the existence and unity of the country. Of course their concern is undeniable and have acceptance if not fully endorsed.

Federal form of state contrary to unitary sharply, in general, is a system of governance with diverse features of state power-sharing. The most globally notable characteristic of federalism is that power is not given to regional states from the center, as in the case of a unitary system. Rather, the central government is delegated by, and gains its power from the regions.

In federalism, the federal government is not the creator of its own power, for the decisive power rests in the constituent unities - in our case, the Nations, Nationalities and Peoples'. Federal system is decentralized as opposed to unitary system which is centralized.

Logically speaking, in federal system, all nations, nationalities and peoples' have fair and equal rights in the decision making process of the country. No ethnic group is superior or inferior in the system. These are the typical features of federal systems globally and the system is considered as better form of government for ethnically diverse countries like ours.

Unique in the Ethiopian federal case is that article 39 of the Constitution which grants any nations the right to establish independent state. Of course, secession could only be exercised through long and stringent procedural requirements and if nations are guaranteed constitutionally, there is no will to go away.

As is discussed above, the current federal system has the existing stable political progress, fast economic and social advancement. However, with all the current major achievements combined, there are serious limitations.

And, even if Ethiopia was left without a single choice other than introducing the current federal system; it did not escape from both negative and positive criticisms.

There are two strong opposing views regarding the federal state: The pro-unitary state and the other being the pro-current federal arrangement. Precisely, the pro-federal system view states that the Federal Constitution is not being put into action entirely.

The proponents of pro-unitary system are of the opinion that the current federal system which gives equal footing to all ethnic groups constitutionally is against the unity of the country. Thus, some scholars and opposing politicians state that the authorization of federalism was a "historical mistake" because it is intended to threaten "unity" and will "totally divide" the country.

These are the very people who favor unitary form of state and suspect the federal system as mechanism conspired to undo the assimilation policies massively realized by the prior regimes. However, many Ethiopians suspect them of intending to carry on an ethnic-domination over the rest in the name of unity. But, it will be wrong to completely ignore their concern of unity and label them as pro-prior regimes.

Other than criticizing the system, they could not, however, provide better and convincing alternatives. Thus, they are simply faultfinder scholars. They, I believe, might have positive advises on the issue of unity and letting them be heard is the best option.

It should be known that 99 percent of the Ethiopian nations and nationalities believe that the current federalism is the sole assurance of the state and tend to fight anything which attempts to restore the past unitary form of state. Therefore, the two opposing views in this country are extremely antagonistic in nature.

The pro-unitary state assumes that the Ethno-linguistic federalism is destructive and is against the unity of the country. However, there is no historical record in theory or in action that the system by itself is naturally against unity. Contrary to their assumptions, it is believed that federalism as a system that unifies diverse nations will be based only on will and trust.

Federalism does not inevitably cause ethnic conflict. Well, if it is not handled well, however, it can cause disintegration.

A number of scholars also have explained their concerns that the implementation of federalism is aimed at marking ethno-linguistic identity and cause splits. In Ethiopia, however, ethno linguistic identities were already deeply imprinted before the adoption of ethno-linguistic federalism in 1994, as a result of the ethno-linguistic domination that had existed for so long.

Hence, the argument that the introduction of the federalism system created new ethnic based conflicts in Ethiopia does not hold water. Since, there were more than 17 ethnic based armed forces fighting against domination even before the adaptation of the current system. Rightly, the current system was adapted to address the century old national questions.

If federalism based on language was against unity or a system that causes conflicts, Switzerland, Belgium and Canada would have not been excellent examples of the system. Therefore, they are in sharp contrast to the real world. And, more importantly, realities on the ground speak loudly that Ethiopians are more unified (regardless of shortcomings here and there) than before.

The pro-federal disagree with the pro-unitary system providing that, by legitimizing ethnicity as the only valid marker for membership of a homeland regional state, the only way out to see peaceful Ethiopia. "Politicized ethno-cultural communities are not new products of Ethiopian ethno-linguistic federalism. Rather, ethno-linguistic federalism is an outcome of the old mobilization and struggles of politicized ethno-cultural communities", says Dr Mahari Tadele while responding to those who say that federalism is producing localized conflicts.

This politicization of ethno-linguistic groups, or the ethnicization of Ethiopian politics, he adds, is not a one-day event due to promulgation of the Federal Constitution; it is, instead, a product of Ethiopia's long political history.

Nonetheless, what is new is that now ethnically-based political mobilization and power-sharing is constitutionally legitimized. Linguistic communities also are entities bearing sovereignty with constitutional standing. In a nutshell, Ethiopian ethno-linguistic federalism is a response to the "unfavorable conditions" that prevailed in a unitary system, he concludes.

The pro-federal outlooks ethnic based federalism as a means to intensify unity and they support diversity for the sake of unity.

The pro-unitarists see the federal system as against the assimilation policy that they believe is good to the unity of the country. This line of thought is similar to the theory of cultural assimilation, which encourages the absorption of minorities into the dominant culture. It is contrary to the principle of multiculturalism which treats all to be equally flourished. Each of these positions has legitimate concerns that demand serious consideration, but not equally. The strong position held by the unitarists is even dangerous to unity. They wrongly want us believe them that only a unitary system will guarantee the unity of the country. But such position has led countries to fall apart.

This wicked view could lead to policy of forced assimilation which could cause total disrespect to democratic rights, group injustice and huge human rights violation, including ethnic cleansing and genocide which eventually heralds the end of the country as it was about to happen during the Derg regime.

History has convinced us that federal system, if wisely handled, is possibly the finest of all the alternatives for unity with peace and equality. Federalism, as an instrument for conflict management, a political solution to a political concern, a tool to contain disintegrative forces and to create a balance between the forces of unity and diversity, is tested practical globally.

What is more unique to the Ethiopian federalism is that the phrase in article 39, right to self-determination up to secession, serves as a brake on any form of attempts of a unitarist regime towards the tyrannical and discriminatory treatment of nationalities. It is aimed at making sure that no government will be able to create one ethnic-domination over others as before.

Any regime who aspires to restore unitary type of system to undo the current article would be politically costly and destructive which is anti to the ongoing democratization process. More dangerously is that any attempt to undo the stated article would put the unity of the country at threat which can eventually lead the threatened nationalities could be forced to use their constitutional right to secession.

The various Ethiopian nationalities are guaranteed under the federal system and it could be said that the current Ethiopia is based on the spirit of all Ethiopians. This is called unity based on will.

Other limitations, talked about over, are attributable to the childishness of the federal system. The main troubles can, however, best be illustrated as ones of execution, understanding, legal interpretation and other shortcomings. The inherently undemocratic culture and submissive behavior of the people inherited from past autocratic regimes could also be taken as major obstacles.

Nonetheless, it will be a misleading approach that the democratizing culture of all parties, especially that of the ruling EPRDF, is essential if the federal arrangement is to work out healthy. The father of the federal system, EPRDF itself has been one of the obstacles knowingly or unknowingly.

The organizational culture of the very party, democratic centralism and centralized party structure, undermined the federal system. Dr. Mahari rightly stated that the political constitution of EPRDF effectively antagonizes the federal system that it has built itself.

In short, "democratic centralism is an antithesis of federalism". For instance, regional state presidents are more accountable to the party than to their election constituents or parliaments. These practices are virtually seen in the last 25 years negatively contributing to the functioning of the federal arrangement.

The gradual consequence, however, can be shocking for the unity of the country when such strong party control weakens the federal government. As a result, some regional states may fall into the hands of extreme nationalist officials, scholars warned.

Scholars of the federal system and concerned politicians should conduct extensive debates on the current realities. Thus, the public would be well aware of the system governing them. Hence, the scholars, opposing politicians and the public at large should play very vital role in strengthening the federal based statehood process. The government officials must understand the shortcomings pointed out during the debate and they should lean to correct them.

Extensive trainings on the conduct and behavior of the federal system should be offered to higher and middle officials so that they can rightly commit to implement it. I can see officials lacking the knowledge of federalism.

While addressing historical grievances due to previous exclusionist regimes and rejecting any new political tendencies to bring back the old regimes of discrimination, much has to be done in championing commonly appreciated and accepted legacies. In this regard, a deliberate policy of promoting consensus and unity in diversity around positive historic legacies has to be designed and implemented.