Ethiopia: Chinese Investors Keen to Invest in Livestock Processing

Chinese investors have shown keen interest to invest in an integrated livestock industries, meat and dairy farm processing and ceramic production in joint venture with Ethiopian investors.

Experts utter that Ethiopia has untapped livestock and animal resources which could yield significant rewards for investors engaged in the sector.

Recently, the Xinfei Tangshan Technology Company is eyeing Ethiopia to invest in milk, meat processing and production of ceramics out of the cattle bone.

Zheng Lixin is a Chinese investor. He visited Ethiopia to see the potential of the livestock sector. According to him the integrated agro-industry parks which are aimed at providing the private sector with incentives are instrumental to speeding up the required transformation in the sector.

He said country's untapped livestock resource coupled with government's favorable tax and investment policies as well as the availability of industrial parks demonstrate that the nation is conducive for livestock processing investment.

He expressed his interest to invest in meat and dairy processing in close partnership with companies in Ethiopia particularly with Excel Agro-processing Company which is currently operating in the country.

Noting that Excel Agro-processing Company has rich experience and gone long way to explore better ways of engaging in the sector, he said that working with the Company would ease the challenges that novice investors may encounter.

Zhamg Jie said on her part: "We are looking for partnership with the Ethiopian investors in the areas where feasibility studies are conducted and make the investment easier for us."

She further said "Successively, we have discussed with Excel-Agro Industrial Processing PLC to work and cooperate together,"

As to Jie, she has a plan to invest and establish bone ceramics factory in Ethiopia that will supply products to local and international markets.

The investors have underlined that their company has the required capital, experience and skill which would make them more competitive in the global market.

Mentioning that they paid repetitive business visits to Ethiopia, the investors said that Ethiopia is the right place to invest in cattle and dairy farming due to its ample potential and investment friendly policies and strategies.

Government's massive infrastructure development program is also easing the investment activities in Ethiopia, as they stated. Both the investors stated that their investment in Ethiopia would have benefit in introducing new technologies and experiences to the Ethiopian investors.

Dr Bishaw Benti, an Expert who invested huge amount of capital in the stream stressed that the sector should transform and add value through processing animal products.

This, according to him, is the best option to increase product, productivity and thereby increase revenue to the nation. However, it demands huge investment and joint collaboration, he added,

Dr Bishaw further suggested that the country should move from exportation of live animals to processed products. The practice of exporting live animals, according to him, is not a preferred option in the long run.

He further stated that the government of Ethiopia is ready as usual to support the manufacturing and livestock processing sector which is encouraging to make investment decisions.

Companies from China and Hungary have greater interest to work with local firms. He stressed that his Company when becomes operational in Ethiopia will process each part of the cattle, including the bone, the intestine, and produces various byproducts that would be supplied for local and international markets.

The official visit has laid a basis for Chinese investors to take part in high scale investment in the areas of animal fattening, dairy farm, meat processing and the establishment of bone ceramics factory.

Ministry of Livestock and Fishery Minister's Policy and Research Adviser Dr. Thomas Chernet told The Ethiopian Herald that the Ministry is highly focusing on advancing livestock productivity to satisfy the local and export market demand with much focus given to transforming the sector.

Even if the nation is the first in the number of livestock in Africa and the 5th in the world, it could not satisfy the meat and milk consumption of its people as per global parameters, he commented.

Dr. Thomas added that exporting processed livestock through value addition is the main target that the nation should give focus in the future through building processing plants that would create ample opportunities to tap the sector."

He further stressed that the nation is already looking forward to the formation of joint ventures that would facilitate means to get huge finance, collaborate skills and resources together.

As the Ethiopian Investment Commission recent report indicated the country has over 35 million cattle, 23.4 million sheep, l7.5 million goats, 5.5 million horses and mules, one million camels and a million poultry.

