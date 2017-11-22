Ethiopia: Software Industry - a Boon to the Economy

Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) revealed that the software sector is becoming a boon to the economy and hugely contributing in facilitating the functionality of the various huge infrastructures the government has installed.

Ministry Private Sector Information and Technology Director Teshome Worku said that there is an ongoing study being carried out to assess the overall economic impact of the software industry including in terms of creating job opportunities. And it can safely be said that the contributions of the budding software industry and the ICT sector, in general, to country's economy is growing and in the upward trajectory.

"One show of this is the fact that the sector has racked up to 50 million USD in export earnings for the country," he explained.

Also, the Director highlighted that the companies are contributing hugely in terms of helping fully and optimally utilize government infrastructures. Mentioning that the government is allocating huge amounts of capital in installing various ICT infrastructures in each sector, he contended that only when various softwares are developed and their services are backed by technology that these infrastructures can be of use and function smoothly. "And to this effect, the software companies and the sector as a whole are contributing hugely," the Director noted.

Furthermore, the Director highlighted on various challenges that faces the budding sector.

He disclosed that the software industry is a growing one, and as any growing sector, it faces various challenges and bottlenecks. Mainly, the challenges include inexperience to undertake complicated software projects, and lack of preparedness in the private sector in terms of facilitating the development of the private sector.

"The inability to create huge market for software should also be included," Teshome underscored.