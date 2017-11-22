Ethiopia: Children Involvement Said Critical for Social Wellbeing

Women and Children Affairs State Minister Alemitu Umod said that involving children in every development aspect, protecting from any sort of harm and providing them family, social and institutional support is critical for social wellbeing.

Children should be safeguarded from any natural and man-made disasters. These days, Harmful Traditional Practices (HTP) is among the many practices that affect the wellbeing, and lives of children.

The recent Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) indicated that of 52 percent of children, 11 percent are lost both their parents due to various reasons and live in difficult situation.

And HTP makes the life of children very challenging. So, eliminating all the bottlenecks is the assignment left to all stakeholders.

The Ministry is undertaking various tasks in collaboration with concerned stakeholders to curb the bottlenecks and improve the lives of children.

As a result, the Ministry, identifying the root cause of each problem, has been issuing the national strategy and action plan. It is also working aggressively to raise the awareness of the society and improving the legal frameworks through public mobilization.

Though some improvements are witnessed, due to entrenched misconception, the duty is yet blocked. So, every stakeholder should work for the effectiveness of this action plan, she indicated.

UNICEF Representative to Ethiopia Gullian Mellsop also said that the Ethiopian government's strong commitment to child rights, including child participation, is reflected in its national development agenda.

In particular, it has taken decisive measures to increase child participation in communities across the country. For instance children in Ethiopia actively participate in children's parliaments and right clubs.

Meaningful participation of children is not only a fundamental right - and enshrined as such in the convection on the right of the child - but it is also key to ensure that decisions made by adults are relevant to the actual needs of children, thereby playing a critical role in safeguarding accountability of decision makers.

However, despite government's and partners strong commitment to realizing child rights in Ethiopia, much remains to be done with regard to avoiding FGM, child marriage, child labor, etc.

"The challenges ahead urge all of us to listen to children and partners with children as we work together to address the many barriers that children are facing in realizing their full potential."

We also need to empower children to take part in the decisions that affect their lives so they can become agents of change to lighten their future.

Ethiopian Human Right Commissionaire, Dr. Addisu Gebreegziabhair said that the Commission has been working on the way that the right of children is respected alongwith other stakeholders working in the area.

"Unfortunately, most of us were not raised in a community who valued and respect the right of children," said adding that children are not only part of the community, if they grow up with respect, they are the generation of tomorrow.

In line with this, there are policies; rules, regulations and directives that are issued in relation to the right of children. And there are international conventions that Ethiopia has received. With regard to applicability, it remains much to be done in relation to attitudinal barriers. So the society should participate on the awareness raising process.

"As a Human Right Commission, we are working to change the attitude of the community through distributing various instructional materials to schools."

Judge at Federal Instant Court and Children Affairs Focal Person Leuleseillase Liben said that the Children Project Office provides all the necessary support focusing on children whose right is violated.

According to him. formulating court structure that is conducive to children, hiring trained professionals and facilitating condition for abused children to get additional support from concerned individuals are among the many tasks of the Office.

If there isn't conducive court environment, children would not able to express themselves as they wish. This apart from limiting their participation, it makes the court process very difficult to examine the cases and pass judgment on wrongdoers.