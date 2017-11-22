Uganda: Striking Taxi Drivers Block President Museveni's Convoy

President Museveni's convoy was on Wednesday morning stopped by striking taxi drivers at the Clock Tower in Kampala as they demonstrated against monthly taxes that are levied by Kampala Capital City Authority.

The drivers blocked roads that lead to the Clock Tower and vowed not to go away.

They claim that President Yoweri Museveni suspended KCCA from collecting monthly taxes from them because they pay annual licenses for their vehicles.

After about 10 minutes, President Museveni who was travelling from Nakasero State House to Entebbe State House was forced to stop and address them on the matter.

He, however, did not make pronounce himself on the issue since he was late for other engagements before promising to meet them in future.

In September, the Ministry of Local Government issued a directive after the presidential ordrer banning all the daily collections. According to the directive, all the taxi and bus owners were only asked to pay statutory fees charged by either the Uganda Revenue Authority, or the Transport Licensing Board.

The mandatory dues include; Licenses on Public Service Vehicles, Advance Presumptive Tax, charged by Uganda Revenue Authority on businesses that don't submit formal accounts, parking fees, which are user fees for services delivered to taxi operators by urban authorities, with in their respective localities.

The other fees include; Inspection Fees collected by SGS under a Private Public Partnership arrangement.