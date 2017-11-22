Tanzania: Govt Not Informed of Raila's Visit in Z'bar

Zanzibar — The government of Zanzibar says it has no information about the arrival of the leader of the Kenya opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa), Mr Raila Odinga, in the Isles.

The Minister of State in the Office of Zanzibar's Second Vice-President, Mr Mohamed Aboud Mohamed, who is also the government spokesman, yesterday told The Citizen that until now he has no information about the leader being in Zanzibar.

"I cannot comment anything about the issue. If he is here, it is fine, but what I can say is that until now we have no information about his coming," explained Mr Aboud.

Some residents of Zanzibar, who were lucky to see the leader in the streets of Zanzibar Town claimed that they were previously not able to recognise him, but they later discovered it was he because of people, who accompanied him.

"We saw him accompanied by four people. He came here and ate with us in the Luqman Restaurant just like other customers, but surprisingly he was not very excited, although he agreed to take pictures with us," said one of the witnesses, who identified himself by only one name of Abdalla.

On Monday, Kenya's Supreme Court upheld Uhuru Kenyatta's win.