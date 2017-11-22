Arusha — Former Prime Minister and Chadema Central Committee (CC) member, Mr Edward Lowassa said he has no plan of returning to Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), refuting reports circulating in the social media.

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday, November 21, Mr Lowassa said he has received reports information was circulating in social media that I've asked some people to facilitate the plan, something which is completely a lie.

"This is a fabricated lie, they have been fabricating many issues on me, I have no plans to return to CCM," he said.

He named another circulated lie as reports that the government has prohibited people from visiting him at his home.

"This is a lie because the government cannot prohibit people from visiting each other," he said.

He said some leaders have been using the ongoing by-election campaigns to challenge development he brought especially in building many schools and hospitals.

"I have been a lawmaker for 30 years, I deserve to have built many schools and hospitals because that was my job. They are supposed to commend what I have done instead of criticizing," he said.

However, he said he was expected to use the by-election rally in Makiba Ward, Arumeru District to respond to various allegations directed to him.

Yesterday, reports circulating made it that Mr Lowassa has been requesting to meet President John Magufuli and that he was ready to return home.

He spoke on Masha, Katambi decisions to join CCM

Speaking on decisions made by advocate Lawrence Macha and former Chadema youth wing (Bavicha) chairman Mr Patrobas Kitambi, Mr Lowassa said he wasn't surprised by their decisions.

While Mr Lowassa said he believed Mr Masha was following something in CCM, the Ukawa presidential during the 2015 general election sad he was feeling so sad for Mr Katambi.

"I'm so disappointed for Katambi's departure, because if the said tribalism claims is true, then the country was heading to a wrong direction," he said.

He urged CCM members to stop celebrating because the issue wasn't painting a good picture.

"I read the US newspaper which suggests that plans are on track to kill opposition in the country which I believe is impossible because people who will reject the situation are there," he said