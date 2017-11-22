Liberia: Environment Group Launches Urban Recycling Project

In an effort to ensure clean environment, income and sustainability, Green Cities Incorporated, a youth base social enterprise operating in the solid waste sector of Liberia has launched the urban recycling project in Monrovia.

The urban recycling project is bringing together ten slum communities in Monrovia, training community residents on waste collection, management and how to make the environment clean, safe and at same time ensure income generation.

Giving an overview of the project, the Executive Director of Green Cities Inc, James Mulbah said the project is geared toward achieving a clean environment, job creation and empowerment for the young people.

The three months project launched in Buzzi quarter on the UN Drive in Monrovia which kicked off with a training is targeting 100 youth from ten communities between the ages 18-35 years. With this, each community will send ten potential young people who will be selected based vigorous vetting, gender sensitivity and fundamental human rights.

According to Mulbah, the community leaderships will take ownership of the project along with the direct beneficiaries and the indirect beneficiaries.

He said the ten communities will be trained in waste collection, management and how they can generate income from the wastes they collect from their communities.

"We are not here to give you cash. But we will empower you with all of the needed materials to make you effective in generating your own money. We want to add values to the wastes and empower our young people," he said.

For his part, United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) Director of Mission Support, David Peklins said clean environment is a best place to live.

Peklins urged the participants and beneficiaries to attach importance to the waste collection and management because it generates income and better livelihood.

"This can grow to even be bigger, this can create a better livelihood and environment. Take this project to your heart because this is profitable and sustainable," Peklins said.

At the same time, an official of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ben Karmoe said the acceptance by the communities demonstrates their willingness to participate.

"Waste is not a mere waste. This can generate income and ensure clean environment. We will provide the technical guidance to Green Cities Inc. we need to engage into urban planning if we are to move forward, every Liberian must be given a space," he added.

The chairman of Buzzi quarter, Yarkpazuo Goloi expressed the willingness of the community for the waste collection and vowed to remain committed to the project by Green cities.

The three months project is supported by the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) and implemented by Green Cities Incorporated, a local organization.