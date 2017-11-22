Ghana: Western Region Takes Turn Before Commission of Inquiry On New Regions

press release

The Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry for the Creation of New Regions, Justice S.A. Brobbey, has assured the media of an appropriate platform to engage it and make clearer the issues regarding the creation of new regions.

Justice Brobbey explained that the hearing, which is being held in camera, was for those who petitioned the President for the creation of the new regions, adding that the meeting in camera was essential because it would create a congenial atmosphere for the chiefs and elders who formed the bulk of petitioners to feel free to give information regarding their demands.

Justice Brobbey was speaking at the maiden sitting of the Commission at the Castle, Osu in Accra, yesterday.

He disclosed that the Commission had three mandates, namely to enquire, pursuant to petitions, into the need and substantial demand for the creation of new regions; make recommendations to the President based on its findings; and to specify the issues to be determined by referendum and the places it should be held, as well as make recommendations for the creation and alteration of regions.

The Minister of Regional Re-organization and Development, Mr. Dan Kweku Botwe, pointed out that the government and his ministry had nothing to do with the commissions proceedings, adding that per the constitution, the commission was performing its role.

He emphasized that there was going to be six meetings which had started on Tuesday presenting the western Region to be followed by Volta Region on Wednesday and subsequently Brong Ahafo Regon on the 28th of November, Northern (Gonja land) on the 29th November and Northern (Maprugu) on 5th December 2017.

The Commission will move further to the Regions after its proceedings in Accra to hear presentations from those who were unable to appear before it after which a final meeting convenes in Accra to hear from those who could not make it at the regional hearing and would still want to make their presentation on the creation of the regions.

Pursuant to article 5 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on October 9, 2017, inaugurated the commission to make recommendations on the alterations of regional boundaries and creation of new regions. The commission is expected to present its findings within a month before a referendum is held to take a final decision on the creation of the new regions.

Source: ISD (Mabel Delassie Awuku)