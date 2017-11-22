22 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Youths to Revive Reading Culture - Barefoot Readers

By Esnath Kalawe

Lilongwe — As one way of promoting reading culture in Malawi, a Lilongwe based Barefoot Readers Initiative has started a project through a voluntary group to revive a reading culture among the youth.

Barefoot Readers Initiative is a voluntary youth group that provides books to libraries and also introduces book clubs in schools.

The initiative inspires a reading culture among the youth in different communities in Malawi.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), the Founder of Barefoot Readers Initiative, Isaac Mafuel, said the initiative is targeting primary and secondary schools in Lilongwe with libraries or permanent structures that have potential to be used as libraries.

"With this initiative we are targeting to reach more primary and secondary schools in Lilongwe with the aim of equipping the youth with a reading habit," Mafuel said.

According to the Barefoot Readers founder, the pilot project will be initiated at Kamkodola Primary School in Lilongwe before expanding to other schools.

"We are currently conducting a pilot project at Kamkodola School and hope to expand to other schools in the near future. We have chosen that school because it has a good library structure that has been lying idle for a long time," he said.

Mafuel disclosed that the initiative has plans of fundraising for money through Poem Anthology to be sold in selected schools and shops which later they will use for purchasing additional books.

Barefoot Readers initiative has no specific number of beneficiaries and is looking forward to recruit more volunteers to aid in literacy.

