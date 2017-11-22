Zimbabwe: Eye-Gouging Cops Convicted

Five police officers who gouged a civilian's right eye after assaulting him with baton sticks at the intersection of Kenneth Kaunda Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way in March this year have been found guilty and will be sentenced on Friday. The five are Livingstone Zvimba, Tendai Musungambira, Sunday Nyaude, Khululekani Dale and Evans Mashonganyika. They pleaded not guilty, but Harare magistrate Mr Farai Gwitima convicted them after a full trial.

In their defence, the five insisted that they did not commit the crime although they were at the crime scene. They said it was dark and raining on the day in question and there were a lot of people around the scene and more than five Police Reaction Group (PRG) details.

They added that anyone could have committed the offence and it was hard to identify people. The five were facing two counts of assault charges. The complainants are a couple, Yvonne Magora (26) and Washington Gezana (32).

The prosecutor Ms Dora Moyo proved that on March 23 this year at around 8pm, the five were controlling traffic at the intersection of Kenneth Kaunda and Julius Nyerere Way.

They were clad in black riot uniform and helmets while wielding batons.

One of the accused approached Magora and asked why she was standing at the intersection.

He slapped and referred to her as a prostitute.

This prompted the husband, Gezana, who was upset to intervene.

He asked the police why they were assaulting his wife and all the accused turned on him.

They started assaulting Magora with batons.

Gezana was truck with an unknown object on his right eye and he lost consciousness.

On realising that they had seriously injured Gezana, the five ran to a parked police Land Rover Defender and drove off.

Gezana was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital where his eye was removed due to the injuries.

His wife Magora was also medically examined.

The medical affidavits were tendered as exhibits.