22 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco Takes Part in 25th International Travel Show TT Warsaw

Tagged:

Related Topics

Warsaw — Morocco will take part on Nov. 23-25 in the 25th edition of the International Travel Show TT Warsaw, one of the most important fairs in Eastern Europe.

A delegation of Moroccan hotel industry professionals, tour operators and travel agencies' representatives, will participate in this event, the Moroccan Tourism Office (ONMT) said on Tuesday in a press release.

This fair is the opportunity for Moroccan tourism professionals to forge links with their Polish and international counterparts to boast the cultural wealth and diversity of the Kingdom and boost its attractiveness as a destination.

Morocco will have an ONMT-run stand, offering visitors detailed information about the Moroccan destination and showcasing the Kingdom's multiple cultural and tourism assets, the source underlined, adding that the Office will hold meetings with leading tour operators in Eastern Europe.

According to the ONMT data, Polish tourist arrivals to Morocco increased by 68% since Feb. 2017 year on year.

Morocco

Security Situation in Morocco Is Very Stable, Largely Controlled (Interior Minister)

All data confirm that the security situation in Morocco is very stable and largely under control, said, Tuesday,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.