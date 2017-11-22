Morocco Takes Part in 25th International Travel Show TT Warsaw

Warsaw — Morocco will take part on Nov. 23-25 in the 25th edition of the International Travel Show TT Warsaw, one of the most important fairs in Eastern Europe.

A delegation of Moroccan hotel industry professionals, tour operators and travel agencies' representatives, will participate in this event, the Moroccan Tourism Office (ONMT) said on Tuesday in a press release.

This fair is the opportunity for Moroccan tourism professionals to forge links with their Polish and international counterparts to boast the cultural wealth and diversity of the Kingdom and boost its attractiveness as a destination.

Morocco will have an ONMT-run stand, offering visitors detailed information about the Moroccan destination and showcasing the Kingdom's multiple cultural and tourism assets, the source underlined, adding that the Office will hold meetings with leading tour operators in Eastern Europe.

According to the ONMT data, Polish tourist arrivals to Morocco increased by 68% since Feb. 2017 year on year.