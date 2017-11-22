22 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Nationalist Puts Hope in President João Lourenço

Luanda — Angolan Nationalist Ambrósio Lukoki acknowledged Tuesday in Luanda that the main initiatives of President João Lourenço are being welcomed by the grassroots members of the ruling MPLA party and the citizens in general.

Speaking at a press conference in Viana Municipality, Luanda Province, Ambrósio Lukoki argued that it is imperative, at MPLA level, to legitimize President João Lourenço, who deserved the confidence of the Angolan people in the general elections of last August.

The veteran MPLA militant and former member of the party's Politburo defended also that the former Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, should also step down as the MPLA leader, to give way to João Lourenço, who is currently the party's vice-president.

MPLA President José Eduardo dos Santos announced on 11 March 2016 that he would not be the party's candidate to the 2017 general elections and that he will leave active political activity in the year 2018.

Ambrósio Lukoki said it is a task for all, politicians and the common citizen to contribute to a real change in Angola.

