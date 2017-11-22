22 November 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: Appointment of Acting Superintendent of Prisons

The Office of the President has announced the appointment, with immediate effect, of Mr Raymond St Ange as the Acting Superintendent of the Prisons following the resignation of Mr Vic Tirant who had held the post since November 2016.

Mr St Ange had been serving as the Special Advisor on prison matters to the Designated Minister, also since November 2016.

A statement from the Designated Minister's office said that Mr St Ange's new appointment will provide continuity in the running of the prisons service and ongoing reforms.

