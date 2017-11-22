Seychelles: President Visits Mont Fleuri Secondary School

press release

President Danny Faure visited Mont Fleuri Secondary School this morning where he addressed teachers, management staff, and students during a special assembly.

President Faure urged the students to make their studies their priority and to ensure they respect and appreciate the dedication and sacrifice their teachers make in order to teach them. The President also stressed on the importance of students respecting their fellow schoolmates and school property.

"Teachers need to be respected. They have been entrusted with the important responsibility of shaping our future generations and we owe them our utmost respect," said President Faure.

The President commended and expressed his appreciation to the teachers and school management that despite challenges they remain dedicated to their profession. He called on former teachers to return to teaching and join forces to lend a hand for the betterment of the young Seychellois generation.

Following the assembly, the President, accompanied by the school management, met with all teachers to discuss pressing challenges and answer any questions. Topics raised during the meeting included educational resources, automatic promotion, remuneration packages, academic and vocational curricula, and infrastructure.

The teachers also had the opportunity to share with the President some of their ideas on how to improve teaching in the school. President Faure pledged his support to implement new decisions and frameworks that would ensure the safety and protection of all teachers and provide a school environment more conducive for teaching and learning.

